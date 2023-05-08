Colts Ask NFL To Look Into Possible Tampering From Commanders With Andrew Luck

Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post are reporting that the Colts have asked the NFL to look into whether the Commanders tampered with retired QB Andrew Luck last year.

According to the Washington Post, the Commanders did not contact Luck, his father or his uncle, who served as his agent. However, the Colts want the NFL to determine whether there was improper contact through intermediaries.

ESPN’s John Keim mentioned in his article on Sunday that the Commanders had “phoned about retired Andrew Luck” while they were conducting an exhaustive search at quarterback.

Keim didn’t say who the Commanders contacted specifically regarding Luck, but Colts owner Jim Irsay later posted a warning on Twitter to teams about the retired quarterback:

If any NFL Team,attempted to contact Andrew Luck (or any associate of him)… to play for their Franchise – it would be a clear Violation of the League’s Tampering Policy. — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) May 8, 2023

Stephen Holder of ESPN later reported that the Colts are unclear about the nature of the conversations between the Commanders and Luck, but Indianapolis is “seeking to learn more about what exactly transpired and whether any tampering occurred.”

The Colts hold Luck’s rights after he retired.

Luck has maintained that he’s happy in retirement and not looking to return to the NFL.

Luck, 33, was a former first-round pick of the Colts back in 2012 out of Stanford. He finished the third year of his six-year, $139.125 million contract that included $87 million guaranteed and was set to make base salaries of $9.125 million, $11 million and $11 million over the final three years of his deal at the time he retired.

For his career, Luck threw for 23,671 yards while completing 60.8 percent of his passes to go along with 171 touchdowns and 83 interceptions over the course of six seasons and 86 games.

Luck was the 2018 Comeback Player of the Year and a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

We’ll have more regarding the situation as the news is available.