Colts Assistant QB Coach Parks Frazier Will Call Plays

According to Tom Pelissero, the Colts are tabbing assistant QB coach/pass game specialist Parks Frazier to take over as the offensive play-caller.

The Colts have fired OC Marcus Brady and HC Frank Reich in successive weeks, leaving no one on staff with experience calling plays on offense.

New interim HC Jeff Saturday was the head coach at a high school for three years, but did not call plays in that role either.

This is obviously an unconventional move for the Colts, but considering how the rest of the week has gone, it’s at least on theme.

Frazier, 30, played quarterback collegiately at Murray State. He transitioned into coaching and had stops at Samford, Middle Tennessee State and Arkansas State before joining the Colts as HC Frank Reich’s personal assistant in 2018.

Frazier was promoted to offensive quality control coach in 2020, then to assistant QB coach in 2021. He added pass-game specialist to his title in 2022.