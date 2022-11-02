Colts Bring Back RB Jordan Wilkins To Practice Squad

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have re-signed RB Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad.

Indianapolis’ practice squad now includes:

DE Kameron Cline OT Jordan Murray DT Curtis Brooks TE Nikola Kalinic WR Ethan Fernea RB D’Vonte Price LB Segun Olubi DB Marcel Dabo (international) RB Phillip Lindsay DB Darrell Baker DB Henry Black G Arlington Hambright WR Dezmon Patmon WR Vyncint Smith LB Forrest Rhyne RB Jordan Wilkins

Wilkins, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract with Indianapolis when the team waived him last month.

The Jaguars later signed Wilkins to their practice squad before releasing him last month and he later signed on to the Titans’ practice squad. The Titans opted to waive him during roster cuts.

In 2020, Wilkins played in 15 games for the Colts and rushed for 308 yards on 84 carries (3.7 YPC) to go along with 12 receptions for 105 yards receiving and one touchdown.