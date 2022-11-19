Colts Call Up Two Players To Active Roster

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve elevated DE Kameron Cline and TE Nikola Kalinic to their active roster for Week 11.

Kalinic, 25, is a former second-round pick by the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019. He signed a futures contract with the Colts this past January, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Colts later signed Kalinic to their practice squad.

In 2022, Kalinic has appeared in one game, but has not registered a stat.

During his two-year career, Kalinic appeared in 30 games for the Tiger-Cats and recorded 23 receptions for 192 yards (8.3 YPC) and two touchdowns.