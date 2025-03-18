Colts CB Charvarius Ward Thought He Was Signing With Saints Until Last Minute

The Colts made a flurry of moves to shore up their defensive backfield including signing former 49ers CB Charvarius Ward to a three-year, $60 million contract.

Despite ending up in Indianapolis, Ward believed he was going to sign with the Saints until the last minute when the Colts topped their offer.

“I’m not going to say it surprised me, but originally I thought I was going to New Orleans,” Ward said, via 1075TheFan.

“The deal was almost done and then, I guess, the Colts realized how great of a player I am and they came in and beat out the Saints at the last minute. It happened pretty fast. Like I said, I thought I was going to end up in New Orleans, close to home, I grew up 2 hours from New Orleans. But it didn’t happen, and I’m happy to be with the Colts.”

Ward, 28, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Cowboys but was traded during training camp to the Chiefs.

Ward returned to the Chiefs in 2022 on a second-round restricted tender worth $3.384 million for the 2021 season. He later signed a three-year deal worth up to $42 million with the 49ers.

In 2024, Ward appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and recorded 54 tackles and seven pass defenses.

