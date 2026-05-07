AFC Notes: James Gladstone, Nate Boerkircher, Will Levis, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Seth Walder reports the Colts hired Sam Swift, previously of the Bills, as a Football Data Analyst.

Jaguars

When speaking to people around the league, Mike Sando of The Athletic cites an anonymous executive who wasn’t enamored with any of the Jaguars’ 10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“I did not like what Jacksonville did at all,” one executive said. “Their picks reflect numbers — workouts, pro days, that kind of stuff — more than the film. ‘We are going to be smarter than everybody else.’ It was a traits draft for them.”

Another executive thinks it’s “paradoxical” that the analytics community is giving GM James Gladstone shade for Jacksonville’s approach.

“The GM’s bravado is outsized for their accomplishments, and the world loves to punish that,” a different exec said. “But it’s paradoxical that it’s the analytics community, which has now rallied around the public consensus board as being right, that is the one that wants to punish him.”

As for second-round TE Nate Boerkircher, Jacksonville currently has seven tight ends on the roster. One executive views it as in style to have a lot of tight ends.

“Jacksonville, they just absolutely have to have (tight end) Nate Boerkircher — like, they freaking gotta have him,” the executive said. “OK, going with more tight ends is en vogue now. How long will that be the case? What you are seeing is a lot of teams solving yesterday’s problems.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Daboll said QB Cam Ward is doing a great job of picking up the offense early and he’s excited to continue working with him.

“He’s a young professional. He wants to be great,” Daboll said, via Titan Insider. “He’s instinctive when we’re just watching the tape. He’s able to communicate the things that he sees and why he did certain things when we watch the tape from last year, while we’re installing the new system, concepts and things like that, he picks it up very quickly. It’s been awesome to work with him and the rest of the quarterbacks in that room up to this point. I had a little bit of a relationship with him leading up to the draft last year. I’m very thankful to be in this room with him. It’s been really good.”

Titans QB Will Levis, who quickly became an afterthought after the team drafted Ward first overall last year, will get a fresh start in Daboll’s system.

“Will has been really good for us. He’s picked up the system really well. He’s a big, strong athletic guy who has played some in the league and he kind of gets a fresh start with us,” Daboll said.