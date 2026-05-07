Saints Sign UDFA DL Zxavian Harris

The New Orleans Saints announced they have signed UDFA DL Zxavian Harris to a contract out of Ole Miss.

Harris, 22, was a four-star recruit and the 20th-ranked defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class out of Canton, Mississippi. He committed to Ole Miss and stayed there for all four years.

In his collegiate career, Harris appeared in 52 games over four seasons at Ole Miss and recorded 123 total tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, one interception, three passes defended and one forced fumble.