Colts Signing CB Charvarius Ward To Three-Year Deal Worth Up To $60M

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that former 49ers CB Charvarius Ward has reached agreement on a three-year deal worth up to $60 million with the Colts.

Ward’s contract reportedly includes $35 million guaranteed and a $20 million signing bonus.

Ward, 28, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State back in 2018. He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Cowboys but was traded during training camp to the Chiefs.

Ward returned to the Chiefs in 2022 on a second-round restricted tender worth $3.384 million for the 2021 season. He later signed a three-year deal worth up to $42 million with the 49ers.

In 2024, Ward appeared in 12 games for the 49ers and recorded 54 tackles and seven pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2025 Free Agents list.