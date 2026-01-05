Colts CB Charvarius Ward Uncertain About Future Due To Concussion Symptoms

Per ESPN’s Stephen Holder, Colts CB Charvarius Ward said he’s uncertain about his future in the NFL because of lingering concussion symptoms.

Ward was shut down for the season in December after suffering his third concussion of the season. He previously had no plans of retiring despite the concussions, but his tone seems to have shifted a bit now with the season officially over for the Colts.

Ward, 29, wound up signing on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State back in 2018.

He signed a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Cowboys but was traded during training camp to the Chiefs.

Ward returned to the Chiefs in 2022 on a second-round restricted tender worth $3.384 million for the 2021 season. He later signed a three-year deal worth up to $42 million with the 49ers.

Again testing the free agent market, Ward signed a three-year $60 million deal with the Colts this past offseason.

In 2025, Ward appeared in seven games for the Colts and recorded 25 total tackles, one fumble recovery and seven pass deflections.