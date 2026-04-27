AFC Notes: Carnell Tate, Keldric Faulk, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard said nothing has come up regarding the trade requests of CB Kenny Moore II and QB Anthony Richardson. (Joel A. Erickson)

Texans

Per Aaron Wilson of KPRC, the Texans signed UDFA CB Stephen Hall to a contract with a $15,000 signing bonus and $175,000 of his base salary guaranteed.

Titans

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi is excited about drafting WR Carnell Tate and DE Keldric Faulk in the first round and hopes that the two rookies can provide a boost on both sides of the ball.

“Carnell Tate, we thought he was the best receiver in the draft,” Borgonzi said, via the team’s website. “And then coming back up and getting Keldric Faulk, who really fits this defense. I mean, long, can play outside, inside. Looking back to some of [Robert] Saleh’s defenses, too, it reminded me a little bit of [Arik] Armstead when he had him there in San Francisco. So, really excited about adding these two guys here tonight. Great character guys, too.”

“Well, he’s a bigger, vertical guy. The route running, very efficient, his route running,” Borgonzi said of Tate. “I thought he had exceptional ball skills to be able to track the footballs, catch radius downfield. I think he’s going to be a great fit in this offense. And you know, he’s 20 years old last year playing at Ohio State. He’s a young kid. But Tate has the ability to play big downfield. That’s the one thing, all these contested catches downfield, his ability to go up and catch the football, contort his body in certain ways. I think it’s going to be great for Cam [Ward].”