Colts Claim OT Luke Tenuta, Cut CB Tony Brown

The Indianapolis Colts announced that they have claimed OT Luke Tenuta off of waivers from the Bills and released CB Tony Brown in a corresponding move.
Tenuta, 22, is a former sixth-round pick by the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech but was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason.
During his college career, Tenuta appeared in 34 games and started 26 times.
