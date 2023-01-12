Colts Complete Interview With Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

The Indianapolis Colts have completed an interview with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, according to Colts owner Jim Irsay.

The team also has interviews requested or scheduled with the following candidates:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested)

Eagles OC Shane Steichen (Scheduled)

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed)

Colts ST Coordinator Bubba Ventrone (Interviewed)

Interim HC Jeff Saturday

Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh

Bieniemy has interviewed for several head coaching jobs over the years, but this is the first job he’s been linked to this offseason.

It’s worth mentioning that Bieniemy has ties to Chiefs GM Chris Ballard from their time together in Kansas City.

Bieniemy, 53, played 10 seasons in the NFL for the Chargers, Bengals and Eagles before retiring in 1999. His NFL coaching career began in 2006 when he took over as the Vikings’ RBs coach.

The Chiefs hired him for the same position in 2013 and he was later promoted to offensive coordinator. Kansas City signed Bieniemy to an extension in 2021, where he’s remained since.