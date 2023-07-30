Colts Considering Placing Jonathan Taylor On Non-Football Injury List For Back Injury

Update:

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor has responded to the recent reports that he’s dealing with back pain:

1.) Never had a back pain. 2.) Never reported back pain. Not sure who “sources” are, but find new ones 🤔 — Jonathan Taylor (@JayT23) July 31, 2023

Mike Chappell reports that the Colts considering placing RB Jonathan Taylor on the non-football injury list due to a back injury he suffered while working out on his own in Arizona.

Taylor is currently on the active/PUP list while rehabbing from January ankle surgery.

If Taylor suffered the injury on his back, the Colts could choose to withhold pay. Beyond that, Taylor wouldn’t complete his rookie contract, which means he wouldn’t qualify to be an unrestricted free agent next year.

This would clearly take this situation to an entirely new level.

Taylor requested a trade from the Colts recently due to the team’s unwillingness to negotiate a long-term extension.

However, Colts owner Jim Irsay made it clear that they have no plans to trade Taylor, despite his recent request.

“We’re not trading Jonathan… end of discussion. Not now and not in October!” Irsay wrote.

This situation seems to be getting worse with each passing day and there’s really no indication that the two parties will figure something out.

Taylor, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.