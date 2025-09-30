Colts Cut LB Cameron McGrone

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have waived LB Cameron McGrone.

we have signed LB Buddy Johnson off of the Cowboys practice squad and waived LB Cameron McGrone. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 30, 2025

It makes space on the roster for LB Buddy Johnson, who was signed away from the Cowboys practice squad.

McGrone, 25, was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth round out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was in the second year of a four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract when the Patriots waived him coming out of the preseason.

McGrone re-signed to the Patriots practice squad but was later signed away by the Colts. Indianapolis re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

In 2025, McGrone has appeared in four games for the Colts and recorded two total tackles.