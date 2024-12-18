Colts Designate CB JuJu Brents To Return From IR

The Indianapolis Colts have designated CB JuJu Brents to return from injured reserve, per George Bremer.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

He’s been out since early September with a knee injury.

Brents, 24, hails from Indianapolis, Indiana and transferred to Kansas State from Iowa. The Colts selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He’s in the second year of a four-year $8,196,937 rookie contract that includes a $2,961,408 signing bonus.

In 2023, Brents appeared in one game for the Colts and recorded seven total tackles.