Colts Designate CB T.J. Carrie To Return From IR

The Indianapolis Colts have designated CB T.J. Carrie to return from injured reserve on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.
This opens a three-week window of time for the Colts to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.
Carrie, 30, was originally a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in 2014 out of Ohio University. After four years with the Raiders, Carrie signed a four-year, $31 million with the Browns, but he was released after two seasons.
Last year, Carrie signed a one-year, $1 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts. He re-signed on another one-year deal this offseason.
In 2020, Carrie appeared in 15 games for the Colts, recording 31 tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and one defensive touchdown.
