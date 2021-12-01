Colts Designate DB Khari Willis To Return From IR

The Indianapolis Colts officially designated DB Khari Willis to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Colts to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Willis, 25, was drafted by the Colts in the fourth round out of Michigan State in 2019 after the team traded up to select him. He’s in the third year of a four-year deal worth $3,285,102 with a $765,102 signing bonus.

In 2021, Willis has appeared in seven games for the Colts and recorded 38 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, one fumble recovery, two interceptions and three pass deflections. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 77 safety out of 86 qualifying players.