Colts Designate WR Ashton Dulin To Return From Injured Reserve

Colts’ interim HC Jeff Saturday announced that they have designated WR Ashton Dulin to return from injured reserve, per Mike Chappell.
This opens Dulin’s 21-day window to practice before being activated.
Dulin, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Malone University back in 2019. He signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Colts, but was waived coming out of the preseason and later re-signed to their practice squad.
The Colts placed him on injured reserve with a knee issue but he was later able to return at the end of the 2020 season. Indianapolis re-signed him as a restricted free agent back in April to a one-year deal worth $2.4 million in 2022.
In 2021, Dulin appeared in all 17 games for the Colts and caught 13 passes for 173 yards receiving and three touchdowns.
