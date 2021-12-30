Colts Designate WR Parris Campbell To Return From IR

The Indianapolis Colts officially designated WR Parris Campbell to return from injured reserve on Thursday.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Colts to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Campbell, 24, was drafted by the Colts in the second round out of Ohio State during the 2019 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4.7 million with $2.7 million guaranteed. He missed most of the 2020 NFL season due to a PCL injury he suffered just two games into the year.

In 2021, Campbell has appeared in five games for the Colts and caught 10 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown.