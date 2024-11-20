Colts Designating DE Tyquan Lewis To Return

Colts HC Shane Steichen said they will designate DE Tyquan Lewis to return from injured reserve today, per Stephen Holder.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

He’s been out since the beginning of October with an elbow injury.

Lewis, 29, was a second-round pick by the Colts out of Ohio State back in 2018. He played out his four-year, $4.36 million rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $1.25 million.

The Colts re-signed Lewis to a one-year deal in 2022. After playing just seven games due to an injury, Lewis was re-signed to a one-year deal in both 2023 and 2024.

In 2024, Lewis has appeared in four games for the Colts, recording 17 tackles and 1.5 sacks.