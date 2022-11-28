Colts Elevate Two Players For Monday Night Football

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have elevated TE Nikola Kalinic and LB Forrest Rhyne from the practice squad to the active roster for Monday night’s game against the Steelers.

Kalinic, 25, is a former second-round pick by the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2019. He got his start in the NFL with a futures deal from the Colts for the 2022 season.

Indianapolis waived Kalinic coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad.

During his two-year career, Kalinic appeared in 30 games for the Tiger-Cats and recorded 23 receptions for 192 yards (8.3 YPC) and two touchdowns.