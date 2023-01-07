Colts Elevate WR Keke Coutee & S Trevor Denbow

The Colts announced on Saturday that they are elevating WR Keke Coutee and S Trevor Denbow from the practice squad for Week 18.

We have elevated WR Keke Coutee and S Trevor Denbow to the active roster from the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 7, 2023

Coutee, 25, is a former fourth-round pick by the Texans in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Texas Tech. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract when he was waived by Houston.

He quickly signed on with the Colts practice squad and bounced on and off for the rest of the 2021 season. He signed a futures deal with Indianapolis for 2022 but was cut again and returned to the practice squad. He was promoted to the active roster but waived earlier this month.

In 2022, Coutee has appeared in six games for the Colts and caught his only target for 20 yards.