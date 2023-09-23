Colts Elevating WR Juwann Winfree & OL Ike Boettger

Per Aaron Wilson, the Colts are elevating WR Juwann Winfree and OL Ike Boettger for Week 3.

Winfree, 26, is a former sixth-round draft pick by the Broncos out of Colorado back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Denver, but was placed on injured reserve as a rookie.

The Broncos opted to waive Winfree coming out of training camp in 2020 and he caught on with the Packers’ practice squad. He bounced on and off Green Bay’s active roster during the past three seasons.

In 2022, Winfree appeared in three games for the Packers, catching one pass on four targets for 17 yards.