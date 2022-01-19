Colts Exec. Ed Dodds Withdraws From Bears GM Search

Tom Pelissero reports that Colts’ assistant GM Ed Dodds has withdrawn himself from the Bears’ General Manager job on Wednesday.

Dodds completed his interview with the Bears on Monday.

Here’s where things stand for the Bears in their GM search:

GM Interviews:

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Withdrawn)

(Withdrawn) Saints’ assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon (Requested)

(Requested) Former Texans GM Rick Smith

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers VP Omar Khan (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots executive consultant Eliot Wolf (Requested)

(Requested) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chargers Director of Player Personnel JoJo Wooden (Requested)

Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Requested)

Dodds worked for the Seattle Seahawks for 10 seasons and worked his way up to senior personnel executive. The Colts hired Dodds in 2017 and later promoted him to assistant general manager for the 2018 season.