Colts Expect Jonathan Taylor To Report To Training Camp This Week

Colts HC Shane Steichen said they expect holdout RB Jonathan Taylor to report to training camp this week.

“He should be back this week,” Steichen said of Taylor, per Stephen Holder of ESPN. “Do I know the exact date he’ll be back? No, but he should be back.”

Taylor has been rehabbing his ankle following offseason surgery. He left the team a few eeks ago and remains on the PUP list.

According to Holder, Taylor has made it clear he won’t return to the practice field until he’s 100 percent healthy.

Prior reports have said that the Colts have yet to even make Taylor a contract offer. This led to Taylor requesting a trade, but owner Jim Irsay has said publicly that they won’t trade him.

Taylor, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

