Colts Expected To Be Suitors For Jimmy Garoppolo

According to Ian Rapoport, the Colts are expected to be among the suitors for 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo now that they’ve traded Carson Wentz.

Garoppolo just had shoulder surgery but is expected to be recovered in time for training camp. San Francisco already has their quarterback of the future in Trey Lance and has been clear about their intentions to move on.

The dominoes are falling quickly at quarterback this offseason and the rookie class isn’t highly regarded. Garoppolo might be the most established veteran currently available this offseason, meaning plenty of teams could have interest.

Garoppolo, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2014. The Patriots traded him to the 49ers in 2017 at the trade deadline in return for a 2018 second-round pick.

Garoppolo was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when the 49ers signed him to a five-year, $137.5 million contract during the 2018 offseason.

In 2021, Jimmy Garoppolo appeared in 15 games for the 49ers and completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 3810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He also rushed for 51 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Garoppolo as the news is available.