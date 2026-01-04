Colts GM Chris Ballard & HC Shane Steichen Officially Returning In 2026

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Colts GM Chris Ballard and HC Shane Steichen are both officially returning for the 2026 season.

Colts owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon is scheduled to meet with reporters on Monday to explain the decision and what’s next for the team from here.

The Colts got off to a 7-1 record and were one of the best teams in football before finishing out the season 1-8, which included a season-ending Achilles tear for QB Daniel Jones.

Ballard, 55, began working as a college coach in 1994 before being hired by the Bears as an area scout in 2001. He spent 12 years with Chicago before joining the Chiefs as their director of player personnel for the 2013 season.

After four years in Kansas City, the Colts opted to hire him as their GM in 2017. He later agreed to a four-year extension in 2021.

Since being hired as the team’s GM, the Colts are 70-77-1 in eight seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.

Steichen, 40, got his coaching start in 2010 as an offensive assistant. He broke into the NFL with the Chargers in 2011 as a defensive assistant. After a year with the Browns in 2013 as an offensive quality control coach, he rejoined the Chargers in the same role.

Steichen was promoted to quarterbacks coach in 2016 and was in the position until being promoted to interim offensive coordinator in 2019. He was retained in the role full-time for 2020.

After the Chargers fired HC Anthony Lynn, Steichen joined the Eagles staff as offensive coordinator in 2021. He then landed the head coaching job for the Colts in 2023.

During his three years as Colts head coach, Steichen’s teams have produced a record of 25-25 (50 percent) and no playoff appearances.