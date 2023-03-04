Colts Hiring Brian Mason As ST Coordinator

Matt Freeman reports that the Colts are hiring Notre Dame ST Coordinator Brian Mason in the same role, which is the dream job for the Indiana native.

Mason began his coaching career with Dennison where he was originally a player, before moving on to Bluffton.

He was then a graduate assistant with Kent State, Purdue, and Ohio State before being named Director of Recruiting and ST coordinator at Cincinnati in 2018.

Mason was reunited with HC Marcus Freeman, whom he had worked with at Ohio State and Cincinnati when he took the ST coordinator position at Notre Dame in 2022.

We will have more on Mason and the Colts as it becomes available.