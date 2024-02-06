Colts Hiring Former Eagles QB Coach Alex Tanney To Offensive Staff

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Colts are hiring former Eagles QB coach Alex Tanney to their offensive staff.

Tanney requested to leave the Eagles in recent weeks to search for opportunities elsewhere and has now found a home. It’ll be interesting to see what title he signed onto with Indianapolis.

Tanney, 36, originally signed on with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Monmouth back in 2012. From there, he had brief stints with the Cowboys, Browns, Buccaneers, Titans, Bills and Colts before being signed to the Titans’ active roster at end of the 2015 season.

Tanney spent time on the Titans’ practice squad before eventually being called up. However, the Titans elected to cut him loose in 2018 and he later signed on with the Giants.

Tanney re-signed in New York and just returned to the team on a futures contract for the 2021 season.

After retiring in 2020, Tanney took his first coaching job with the Eagles as an offensive quality control coach. He was eventually promoted to QBs coach for the 2023 season.