Colts Hiring Former Giants DBs Coach Jerome Henderson To Same Role

Matt Zenitz reports the Colts are hiring former Giants DBs coach Jerome Henderson as their new defensive backs coach.

Last week, Zenitz reported Indianapolis was targeting Henderson for a role on their staff.

Henderson, 55, began his coaching career with the Jets back in 2006. He spent three years in New York before departing to become the defensive backs coach for the Browns. Dallas elected to hire him in the same capacity in 2011 and he remained in the position until 2016.

In 2016, Henderson joined the Falcons as the defensive passing game coordinator, where he remained until resigning in 2019. The Giants hired him as defensive backs coach in 2020.

New York elected to fire Henderson in January.