Colts Hoping Anthony Richardson Misses ‘Very Little Or No Game Action’

Cameron Wolfe reports that the Colts hope QB Anthony Richardson misses “very little or no game action” after leaving Sunday’s win over the Steelers with a hip pointer.

The plan from here is to simply monitor and evaluate Richardson throughout the week, but Wolfe says the quarterback was in “good spirits” after the game.

Should Richardson miss time, Joe Flacco would obviously take over as the team’s starter.

Richardson, 22, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and will carry a $6,704,369 cap figure for the 2023 season. The Colts will also have a fifth-year option to decide on in 2026.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year.

In 2024, Richardson has appeared in four games and completed 49.3 percent of his passes for 583 passing yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions.