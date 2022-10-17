The Indianapolis Colts hosted four players for workouts, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

LB Jordan Evans RB La’Mical Perine RB Jalen Richard WR Vyncint Smith (signed)

Smith, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2018 out of Limestone College. He was able to make Houston’s final roster as a rookie before being waived coming out of the preseason in 2019 and later joining the practice squad.

The Jets signed Smith to their active roster after a few weeks. He re-signed on a one-year deal in 2021 but was waived and returned to the practice squad, bouncing between there and the active roster.

Smith signed a futures deal with the Buccaneers for the 2022 season. However, Tampa Bay released him coming out of the preseason.

From there, Smith wound up catching on with the Broncos practice squad in September but was released last week.

In 2021, Smith appeared in two games for the Jets but only had one target and no receptions.