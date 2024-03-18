Colts Hosting DB Mike Edwards For a Visit

The Indianapolis Colts are hosting DB Mike Edwards for a visit, according to Field Yates.

Edwards, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with the Buccaneers.

Edwards was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time last offseason when he signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs.

In 2023, Edwards appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and recorded 101 tackles, one sack, an interception, two fumble recoveries a defensive touchdown and five pass defenses.

