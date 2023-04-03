Colts Working Out Kentucky QB Will Levis On Thursday

The Indianapolis Colts are meeting Kentucky QB Will Levis for a workout in Lexington on Thursday, according to Albert Breer.

The Colts have also worked out Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud and Alabama QB Bryce Young recently.

There have been reports that Levis has fans in some NFL buildings, but it remains to be seen just how high he’ll go this year.

The expectation has been that Levis will be a first-round pick but some analysts have indicated a fall into the later first- or early second could be possible.

Levis, 23, originally began his college career at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky for the 2021 season. He started two seasons for the Wildcats.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 3 quarterback and No. 13 overall player. NFL Media’s Lance Zierlein compares him to former NFL QB Jay Cutler.

During his college career at both Penn State and Kentucky, Levis completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 5,876 yards passing, 46 touchdowns and 25 interceptions over the course of four seasons and 38 games. He also rushed for 742 yards and 17 touchdowns.