Colts Hosting RB Leonard Fournette For Visit

Adam Schefter reports that the Colts are bringing in veteran RB Leonard Fournette for a visit on Monday.

Fournette, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2017. The Jaguars declined Fournette’s fifth-year option and later waived him at the start of the 2020 season.

Fournette was entering the final year of his four-year, $27.15 million contract and set to make a base salary of $4.16 million for the 2020 season at the time of his release. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year contract worth up to $3.5 million soon after and brought him back on another one-year deal worth up to $4 million for the 2021 season.

The Buccaneers signed Fournette to a three-year, $21 million last year, but was released by Tampa Bay last year. He then signed on to the Bills practice squad before being released in January.

In 2023, Fournette appeared in two games for the Bills and rushed for 40 yards on 12 attempts (3.3 YPC).