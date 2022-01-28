Colts Interviewing Joe Cullen For Defensive Coordinator Job

Albert Breer reports that the Colts are interviewing Jaguars DC Joe Cullen for their defensive coordinator job on Saturday.

The Colts are looking to replace DC Matt Eberflus, who has agreed to become the Bears’ new head coach.

Breer says that the Colts are looking at a number of outside candidates to bring in for this position.

Cullen recently interviewed for the Ravens’ defensive coordinator vacancy, but they opted to go in a different direction.

Cullen, 54, began his coaching career at UMass as their RBs coach in 1990. He later worked for several schools before working his way up to defensive coordinator.

The Lions hired Cullen as their DL coach in 2006. From there, he’s had stints with the Jaguars, Browns and Buccaneers before joining the Ravens as their DL coach in 2016.

The Jaguars hired Cullen to be their defensive coordinator last season.