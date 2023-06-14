Colts & Jonathan Taylor Have Had Recent Contract Talks

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor says the Colts and his representatives have had some recent contract talks before the team breaks for the summer, per Stephen Holder.

Taylor said he’s hopeful a deal will get worked out sometime between now and the start of the season but he admitted the current state of the running back market has given him some pause.

Other backs like Giants RB Saquon Barkley and Raiders RB Josh Jacobs were tagged and are in tough negotiations on extensions, while prominent veterans like Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook were released by the Cowboys and Vikings respectively.

For Taylor’s part, he would love to retire with the team and knows the Colts have a strong history of getting extensions done with star players. He noted the ball is in their court right now, via Joel Erickson.

“Hopefully they can see the value,” Taylor said.

Taylor, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Colts back in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He’s currently entering the final year of his four-year, four-year, $7,829,150 contract with the Colts that included a $3,253,928 signing bonus.

He is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2022, Taylor appeared in 11 games and recorded 192 rushing attempts for 861 yards (4.5 YPC) and four touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Colts and Taylor as the news is available.