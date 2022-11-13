Colts LB Shaquille Leonard Meeting With Specialist Monday, May Be Done For 2022

According to Adam Schefter, Colts LB Shaquille Leonard is meeting with a neck surgeon on Monday to determine his options and if he’ll be able to play again this season.

The team placed him on injured reserve this weekend after a setback in practice this week, which will knock him out for four games minimum. There are only eight games left in the season and the Colts are 3-5-1.

Leonard has had nerve issues in his back that have affected other parts of his body for a couple of seasons now. He had surgery this offseason on his back and was still dealing with the effects of an ankle injury in the spring, which led to him opening the season on the PUP list.

Leonard, 27, is a former second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $7,247,808 rookie contract that included a $3,351,132 signing bonus when he signed a five-year, $99 million extension.

He’s slated to make base salaries of $6.9 million and $15.7 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, Leonard appeared in three games for the Colts and recorded 11 tackles, one interception and a pass defense.

We’ll have more on Leonard as the news is available.