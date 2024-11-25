Colts Made Four Practice Squad Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed CB Tre Flowers and DE Durell Nchami to the practice squad.

We have signed CB Tre Flowers and DE Durell Nchami to the practice squad and released T Sebastian Gutierrez and DE Derek Rivers from the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 25, 2024

To make room, the Colts cut DE Derek Rivers and OT Sebastian Gutierrez.

Flowers, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when the Seahawks waived Flowers in October 2021.

He was later claimed off waivers by the Bengals. Cincinnati re-signed him to a one-year deal in April 2022 and caught on with the Falcons last offseason to a one-year deal.

Flowers spent some time with the Jaguars earlier this season.

In 2024, Flowers has appeared in four games and recorded three tackles.