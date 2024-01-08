Colts Make 13 Roster Moves

The Indianapolis Colts made 13 roster moves, per Aaron Wilson, including waiving CB Tony Brown and re-signing CB Darrell Baker, S Trevor Denbow, LB Cameron McGrone and LB Segun Olubi to one-year extensions

The Colts also inked eight futures deals according to Wilson, including:

Futures deals are essentially training camp invites that secure these players a spot on the 90-man roster and a chance to compete for a spot on the team.

Tomlinson, 29, originally signed on with the Eagles in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP. He was unfortunately among their final roster cuts, but later signed a future/reserve deal with the Texans.

Since then, Tomlinson has played for a number of teams including the Jets, Giants, and Patriots before catching on with the Raiders to close out 2019. He returned to the Giants and was on and off of the Ravens’ practice squad throughout 2020 and re-signed to a one-year deal in Baltimore for 2021.

Tomlinson signed with the Broncos for the 2022 season. He joined the Texans back in May but was released soon after. He had a stint on the Ravens practice squad earlier this season.

For his career, Tomlinson has appeared in 85 games and recorded 27 receptions for 280 yards receiving and three touchdowns over the course of seven seasons.