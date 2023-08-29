Colts Make 29 Roster Moves To Finalize Initial Roster

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have made 29 roster moves to get down to 53 players by today’s deadline. 

The full list of cuts includes: 

  1. LB Liam Anderson
  2. S Henry Black
  3. S Marcel Dabo
  4. RB Jake Funk
  5. RB Jason Huntley
  6. DE Khalid Kareem
  7. WR D.J. Montgomery
  8. LB Donavan Mutin
  9. WR Amari Rodgers
  10. CB Darius Rush
  11. DT Caleb Sampson
  12. C Dakoda Shepley
  13. WR Mike Strachan
  14. CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart
  15. CB Kevin Toliver
  16. TE Pharaoh Brown
  17. S Ronnie Harrison
  18. DE Al-Quadin Muhammad
  19. WR Breshad Perriman
  20. T Dan Skipper
  21. WR Vyncint Smith
  22. WR James Washington
  23. WR Juwann Winfree

Indianapolis also placed LB JoJo Domann, DE Titus Leo, C Danny Pinter and TE Ricky Seals-Jones on injured reserve. Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was moved to the reserve PUP list and CB Chris Lammons to the suspended list. 

Harrison, 26, was selected with the No. 93 overall pick in the third round out of Alabama by the Jaguars in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3,263,032 contract that includes an $803,032 signing bonus.

Harrison was in the third year of his rookie deal when the Jaguars traded him to the Browns heading into the 2020 season. He returned to Cleveland on a one-year deal in 2022 after playing out his rookie contract. 

In 2022, Harrison appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 24 total tackles, 0.5 sacks and one pass deflection.

