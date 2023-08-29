Colts Make 29 Roster Moves To Finalize Initial Roster

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have made 29 roster moves to get down to 53 players by today’s deadline.

We have made the following transactions to reach our 53-man roster:

The full list of cuts includes:

Indianapolis also placed LB JoJo Domann, DE Titus Leo, C Danny Pinter and TE Ricky Seals-Jones on injured reserve. Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was moved to the reserve PUP list and CB Chris Lammons to the suspended list.

Harrison, 26, was selected with the No. 93 overall pick in the third round out of Alabama by the Jaguars in 2018. He agreed to a four-year, $3,263,032 contract that includes an $803,032 signing bonus.

Harrison was in the third year of his rookie deal when the Jaguars traded him to the Browns heading into the 2020 season. He returned to Cleveland on a one-year deal in 2022 after playing out his rookie contract.

In 2022, Harrison appeared in 16 games for the Browns and recorded 24 total tackles, 0.5 sacks and one pass deflection.