Colts Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve signed TE Tyler Davis and DB Marvell Tell to their practice squad and released LB Curtis Bolton and WR Tyler Vaughns from the unit.

Here’s the Colts updated practice squad:

Tell, 25, was drafted by the Colts in the fifth round out of USC in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.848 million rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $675,000 in 2020 when he opted out of the season.

The Colts waived Tell earlier in the week.

In 2019, Tell appeared in 13 games for the Colts and recorded 26 total tackles, one forced fumble and five pass defenses.