Colts Make Four Practice Squad Moves

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced Friday that they’ve signed TE Tyler Davis and DB Marvell Tell to their practice squad and released LB Curtis Bolton and WR Tyler Vaughns from the unit. 

Colts Helmet

Here’s the Colts updated practice squad:

  1. WR Tarik Black
  2. NT Andrew Brown
  3. DB Anthony Chesley
  4. DT Kameron Cline
  5. DB Sean Davis
  6. DB Shawn Davis
  7. TE Farrod Green
  8. WR DeMichael Harris
  9. QB Brett Hundley
  10. C Joey Hunt
  11. RB Deon Jackson
  12. LB Malik Jefferson
  13. T Carter O’Donnell
  14. WR Keke Coutee
  15. TE Tyler Davis
  16. DB Marvell Tell

Tell, 25, was drafted by the Colts in the fifth round out of USC in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2.848 million rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $675,000 in 2020 when he opted out of the season. 

The Colts waived Tell earlier in the week. 

In 2019, Tell appeared in 13 games for the Colts and recorded 26 total tackles, one forced fumble and five pass defenses. 

