Colts Make Four Roster Moves

The Colts announced on Monday they have made four roster moves.

We have activated LB Malik Jefferson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and restored QB James Morgan and TE Eli Wolf to the practice squad from the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list. We have released LS Kyle Nelson from the practice squad. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 3, 2022

The full list includes:

Activated LB Malik Jefferson from the COVID-19 list Restored QB James Morgan to practice squad from COVID-19 list Restored TE Eli Wolf to practice squad from COVID-19 list Released LS Kyle Nelson from practice squad

Morgan, 24, was a two-year starter at Florida International after transferring from Bowling Green. The Jets selected him with the No. 125 pick in the fourth round in 2020.

Morgan was entering the second year of a four-year, $4,010,264 rookie contract that included a $715,264 signing bonus when the Jets waived him coming out of the preseason. From there, he had a brief stint on both the Panthers’ and Steelers’ practice squads before recently returning to the Jets for a week.

During his four-year college career, Morgan recorded 699 completions on 1,221 pass attempts (57.2 percent) for 8,654 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 34 interceptions.