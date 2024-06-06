Colts Make Four Roster Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed CB Clay Fields and WR Derek Slywka to the roster.

To make room, they placed S Daniel Scott on injured reserve and waived C Jack Anderson.

Scott tore his Achilles during OTAs after missing all of last year with a torn ACL.

Anderson, 25, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Texas Tech in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3,583,742 that also included a $103,742 signing bonus.

However, the Bills waived him coming out of the preseason and brought him back to the practice squad. He later caught on with the Eagles but was waived at the start of the season and claimed by the Giants.

In 2022, Anderson appeared in 12 games for the Giants, making two starts for them. He caught on with the Colts practice squad ahead of the 2023 season and signed an extension this offseason.

In 2023, Anderson appeared in one game for the Colts.