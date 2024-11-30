Colts Make Four Roster Moves

Per Mike Chappell, the Colts have made four roster moves ahead of their game in Week 13 including elevating G Mark Glowinski and WR Laquon Treadwell.

The team also signed G Atonio Mafi to the active roster and waived LB Liam Anderson from the unit.

Glowinski, 32, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2015. He spent two years in Seattle before he was waived and later claimed off waivers by the Colts in 2017.

Glowinski played out the final year of his four-year, $2,625,688 contract and was set to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year extension in 2019.

Then in March of 2022, Glowinski signed a three-year deal with the Giants worth $20 million with $11.4 million guaranteed. New York ended up releasing him in March of 2024 and he has now caught on for another stint with the Colts.

In 2023, Glowinski appeared in 13 games and made six starts at guard for the Giants.