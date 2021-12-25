Colts Make Nine Roster Moves, Place LB Darius Leonard On COVID-19 List

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Saturday that they are placing LB Darius Leonard, WR Zach Pascal, and S Khari Willis on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

We have placed LB Darius Leonard, WR Zach Pascal and S Khari Willis on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Six players have been elevated to the active roster from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 25, 2021

The team is also elevating several players to their roster including CB Anthony Chesley, WR Keke Coutee, OL Carter O’Donnell, CB Brian Poole, S Will Redmond, and DT Chris Williams.

Leonard, 26, is a former second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft out of South Carolina State. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $7,247,808 rookie contract that included a $3,351,132 signing bonus.

Leonard was set to earn a base salary of $3,443,000 in the final year of his deal before signing a five-year, $99 million extension.

In 2021, Leonard has appeared in 14 games and recorded 107 tackles and three interceptions.

We will have more news on Leonard as it becomes available.