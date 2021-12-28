Colts Make Three Moves Including Signing S D.J. Swearinger To P-Squad

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Indianapolis Colts announced Tuesday signed C Joey Hunt and promoted OT Greg Senat to their active roster.

Colts Helmet

The Colts also signed S D.J. Swearinger to their practice squad.

Here’s the Colts updated practice squad:

  1. DT Kameron Cline
  2. TE Farrod Green (COVID-19)
  3. WR DeMichael Harris
  4. T Carter O’Donnell
  5. WR Keke Coutee
  6. DB Marvell Tell (Injured)
  7. DB Chris Wilcox (COVID-19)
  8. S Ibraheim Campbell (Injured)
  9. TE Michael Jacobson
  10. DT Chris Williams (COVID-19)
  11. TE Eli Wolf
  12. QB Brett Hundley
  13. DB Brian Poole
  14. DB Anthony Chesley
  15. QB James Morgan
  16. DB Will Redmond
  17. DE Da’Shawn Hand
  18. S D.J. Swearinger

Swearinger, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. He lasted just over two years in Houston before he was waived at the start of the 2015 season and later claimed off of waivers by the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay cut Swearinger loose during the 2015 season and he eventually caught on with the Cardinals. From there, he had brief stints with Washington, the Cardinals and Raiders before catching on with the Saints. 

New Orleans re-signed Swearinger to a one-year, $1.1 million deal last year. 

In 2020, Swearinger has appeared in 11 games for the Saints and recorded 14 tackles, no interceptions and a pass defense.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply