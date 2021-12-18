Colts Make Three Roster Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced Saturday that they’ve activated LB Zaire Franklin from the COVID-19 list and elevated DT Chris Williams to the active roster.

The Colts also placed DT Antwaun Woods on injured reserve.

Franklin, 25, is a former seventh-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year $2,547,057 contract.

Franklin will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2021, Franklin has appeared in 13 games for the Colts and recorded 23 tackles, one interception and two pass deflections.