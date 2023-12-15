Colts Make Two Moves Including Elevating RB Tyler Goodson

According to Aaron Wilson, the Colts are elevating RB Tyler Goodson from the practice squad to the active roster and placed DE Derek Rivers on the practice squad injured list.

Goodson, 23, originally signed on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa. He bounced on and off Green Bay’s practice squad before being waived with an injury designation in September.

He quickly caught on with the Colts’ practice squad and has been on and off their taxi squad this season.

In 2023, Goodson has appeared in two games and recorded three receptions for nine yards and no touchdowns.