Colts Make Two Roster Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed DE Levi Bell to the roster and waived G Lewis Kidd in a corresponding move.

We have signed DE Levi Bell and waived G Lewis Kidd. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) July 31, 2024

Bell, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Texas State back in May of last year. He later agreed to a rookie contract with the Ravens.

Baltimore waived Bell a few days later and he eventually caught on with the Seahawks in July. Seattle waived him coming out of the preseason and he was later on and off of their practice squad.

The Seahawks re-signed Bell to a futures contract this past January but waived him in May.

During his college career at La. Tech and Texas State, Bell appeared in 23 games and recorded 93 tackles, 21 tackles for a loss, 9.5 sacks and a fumble recovery.